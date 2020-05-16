Daniel M. Hagarty

(1952-2020)
CEDAR FALLS - Daniel Maurice Hagarty, 67, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, May 11, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, from cancer.
He was born June 15, 1952, in Cedar Falls, son of Maurice James and Mary Louise Shimpach Hagarty. Daniel graduated from Cedar Falls High School and later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Iowa. Daniel served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War as a radio operator on his beloved ship, U.S.S. Kitty Hawk CV-63, an aircraft carrier. He was a member of the Cedar Falls American Legion.
Daniel lived in Seattle, Wash., for several years and worked in the legal department at Bell Telephone. He was an artist and once traveled to Novosibirsk, Soviet Russia, where he was invited to display his work in shows.
Survivors: three brothers, James E. (Willenda Kay) and Thomas P. (Catherine) all of Cedar Falls, and Patrick J. (Traci) of Waterloo; four sisters, Rosemary (LaVern) Millard of Independence, Kathryn A. (Thomas) Caley, Paulette L. Hawkenson, and Margaret R. Ackerman all of Cedar Falls; a sister-in-law, Janice Hagarty and an aunt Virginia Shimpach all of Cedar Falls; also several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Robert E.; a sister Theresa J. Sullivan; a nephew, Jacob L. Hawkenson.
Services: A memorial mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church and inurnment in Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls, will take place at a later date with military rites. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Daniel loved his Irish Heritage, big family, Iowa Hawkeyes, the Iowa State Fair, a cup of coffee and making others laugh. “May the Road Rise to Meet You, Daniel”
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.