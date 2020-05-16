Daniel M. Hagarty

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS - Daniel Maurice Hagarty, 67, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, May 11, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, from cancer.

He was born June 15, 1952, in Cedar Falls, son of Maurice James and Mary Louise Shimpach Hagarty. Daniel graduated from Cedar Falls High School and later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Iowa. Daniel served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War as a radio operator on his beloved ship, U.S.S. Kitty Hawk CV-63, an aircraft carrier. He was a member of the Cedar Falls American Legion.

Daniel lived in Seattle, Wash., for several years and worked in the legal department at Bell Telephone. He was an artist and once traveled to Novosibirsk, Soviet Russia, where he was invited to display his work in shows.

Survivors: three brothers, James E. (Willenda Kay) and Thomas P. (Catherine) all of Cedar Falls, and Patrick J. (Traci) of Waterloo; four sisters, Rosemary (LaVern) Millard of Independence, Kathryn A. (Thomas) Caley, Paulette L. Hawkenson, and Margaret R. Ackerman all of Cedar Falls; a sister-in-law, Janice Hagarty and an aunt Virginia Shimpach all of Cedar Falls; also several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.