(1949-2019)
WATERLOO -- Daniel M. Dawson, 69 of Waterloo, died Thursday, Feb. 14, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.
He was born Aug. 16, 1949, in Waterloo, the son of Donald and Lois Kellogg Dawson. He married Eldora Neisen on March 3, 1972, in Fredsville Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Daniel was a veteran of the U.S. Army and after his service, he became employed with John Deere. He retired Dec. 31, 2006, after 30 years in the foundry.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Gary and Bruce Neisen, both of Waterloo; a daughter, Jo Anne (Hugo) Silva of Marshalltown; two grandchildren, Bryce Neisen and Kaydee Silva; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Deborah Webster (Mike Hansen) of Waterloo, Barbara (Kris) Kelly of Hiawatha; and a fur baby, Butch.
Preceded in death by: two brothers, Leslie and James Dawson; and a sister, Patricia Bergmann.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and will continue for an hour before services on Wednesday.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
