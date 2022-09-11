March 3, 1973-September 4, 2022

WATERLOO-Daniel Lee Wolf, 49, of Waterloo, died Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his home.

He was born on March 3, 1973, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Gary Wolf and Jeanne Priebe. He graduated from Expo High School. He was most recently employed as a forklift operator with International Paper.

Dan is survived by his two cats, Punk and Miss Piggy, mother Jeanne of Evansdale, a sister and brother-in-law, Dawn and Shawn Aubrey of Cedar Falls, a half-brother, Bruce Cain of Texas and step siblings- Anita (Jon) Dowler of Minnesota and Ed Priebe and Valerie Herrmann of Waterloo; his nephew Cade Aubrey of Cedar Falls and nieces Aanya Snell (Matt McDonell) and Sami Snell of Waterloo, Shelby Snell (Jordan Guzak) of Washington, Nikole (Randy) Kaune and great nephews and niece Braxton, Kayden, Berrick and Noralee Kaune of Oelwein.

He was preceded in death by his fathers, Gary Wolf and Robert Priebe and grandmother, Blanche Clemmensen.

A family-directed Celebration of Life will be held September 17th at 2:00 p.m. at 127 Madison St, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to his mother, Jeanne Priebe, 701 East End, Evansdale, IA Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

A special thanks to his mother for dedicating the last year to taking care of Dan’s needs and keeping him company.