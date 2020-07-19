Daniel L. Werkmeister

(1960—2020)
Daniel Lester Werkmeister, 59, passed away at the University of Iowa Hospital on May 14, 2020. He was born in Waterloo on November 9, 1960 to Robert and Mary (Getty) Werkmeister.
Daniel lived a simple life. He was raised in and lived his life in Waterloo.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; Robert and Mary Werkmeister. Left to cherish his memory are two brothers; Scot Werkmeister of Clover, South Carolina, and Wayne Werkmeister, of Columbia, Missouri.
A graveside service will be held at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Our gathering will be outside so please make sure you are dressed comfortably (casual).
