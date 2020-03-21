(1965-2020)
WATERLOO – Daniel L. Walitshek, 54, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, March 18, at home.
He was born July 27, 1965, in Parkersburg, son of Harold and Lois Ferrie Walitshek. He married Sheila Cornelius on Aug. 4, 1996, in Waterloo. They later divorced. Daniel graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1984. He was employed by John Deere for the last 12 years. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. He served our country honorably in the U.S. Army.
Survivors: two sons, Micky Walitshek of Cedar Falls and Morgan Walitshek of Reinbeck; two brothers, David (Cindy) Walitshek of Star Prairie, Wis., and Donald (Mary) Walitshek of Brashear, Mo.; his ex-wife, Sheila Walitshek; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Lori Bartmess.
Services: A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.
Memorials: to the family.
Condolences may be left: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
