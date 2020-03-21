Daniel L. Walitshek

He was born July 27, 1965, in Parkersburg, son of Harold and Lois Ferrie Walitshek. He married Sheila Cornelius on Aug. 4, 1996, in Waterloo. They later divorced. Daniel graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1984. He was employed by John Deere for the last 12 years. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. He served our country honorably in the U.S. Army.