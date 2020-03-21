Daniel L. Walitshek
0 entries

Daniel L. Walitshek

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel L. Walitshek

Daniel L. Walitshek

(1965-2020)

WATERLOO – Daniel L. Walitshek, 54, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, March 18, at home.

He was born July 27, 1965, in Parkersburg, son of Harold and Lois Ferrie Walitshek. He married Sheila Cornelius on Aug. 4, 1996, in Waterloo. They later divorced. Daniel graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1984. He was employed by John Deere for the last 12 years. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. He served our country honorably in the U.S. Army.

Survivors: two sons, Micky Walitshek of Cedar Falls and Morgan Walitshek of Reinbeck; two brothers, David (Cindy) Walitshek of Star Prairie, Wis., and Donald (Mary) Walitshek of Brashear, Mo.; his ex-wife, Sheila Walitshek; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Lori Bartmess.

Services: A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.

Memorials: to the family.

Condolences may be left: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Walitshek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News