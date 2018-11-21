ALLISON -- Daniel Lester Peters, 51, of Allison, died at home Sunday, Nov. 18.
He was born Aug. 10, 1967, in Waverly to Lester Peters and Marica Schultz.
Daniel graduated from Plainfield High School and from Joe Kubert School of Art in Dover, N.J. He worked as a computer animator for Asylum out of Los Angeles.
Survived by: his mother, Marica (Mervin) Edeker of Allison; his father, Lester (Linda) Peters of Plainfield; a brother, Roger (Melisa) Peters of Waverly; his nephews, Alan Peters of U.S. Army, Fort Bragg, N.C., Michael Peters and Andrew Peters, both of Allison; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his grandparents.
Memorial services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at the Allison Congregational Church in Allison, with burial in the Allison Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Allison is assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to a charity of donor's choice.
Condolences may be left at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.
Daniel had a love for cats and could always get their attention; he was a cat whisperer. He had an infectious laugh. Daniel was a science fiction buff, extraordinaire. His sense of wonder about all things outer space related led to his interest in writing and animation of “other worlds.”
