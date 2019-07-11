{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel Kennedy, 70, passed away on July 5, 2019 after a battle with cancer.

Dan was the son of Harold and Beverly Kennedy. He was born in Cedar Rapids on August 5, 1948. He has a brother, Tom Kennedy.

Dan graduated from Washington High School in 1966. Dan married Sandi (Price) Kennedy on September 12, 1970, and later divorced.

They have 3 children, Scott Kennedy (Laurie Schult), Lisa Kennedy, and Lori (Jason) Harris. He has 7 grandchildren, Jake and Devann Kennedy, Alyssa Fredericksen, Austin, Alex, Alexis, and Alayna Harris.

Dan was a John Deere retiree.

Throughout his life, Dan enjoyed drag racing, bowling, riding Harleys, and attending his grandkids’ sporting events.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Beverly.

Memorials may be made in his honor to UnityPoint Hospice and Palliative Care.

