Daniel K. Potter

August 12, 1956-January 13, 2021

Daniel passed away at home under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice.

He was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin on August 12, 1956 to Jerry and Sylvia (Barker) Potter, Clemmensen

He married Debra Jean Stoner on February 5th, 1979. They later divorced. He married Steffania Pinchon Wright.

Daniel is survived by his Mother Sylvia Clemmensen, two sons Daniel (Mindy)Potter, Dustin (Shauna) Potter, and a daughter Deanna(Potter)Franklin. Two Sisters Anita (Jerry) Birchard, Cathy Vest, a half sister Geri Potter, Five step sisters Jackie Baude, Luanne (Keene) Petersen, Sandy (Tommy)Fisher, Susan Clemmensen, Lori (Patrick) Thompson and Aunt, Opal Qualls, many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Danny also leaves behind Tawny Luck, the love of his life, best friend and caregiver.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Steffania, Father Jerry Potter, step-father Lyle (Jack) Clemmensen, a sister Sylvia(Potter) Schadle, nephew Jared Taylor, son-in-law Jason Franklin, a brother-in-law Lanny Vest.

Danny enjoyed fishing, camping, riding Harley motorcycles, and jamming on the guitar with his family and friends.

Danny was cremated and will be no services per Danny wishes