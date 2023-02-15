Daniel was born October 25, 1960 in Cedar Falls to the late George and Evelyn (Taylor) Baumgartner. Following his graduation from Cedar Falls High School in 1979, Daniel enlisted in the US Marine Corps serving from 1980-84. Following his service, he started working for Cedar Falls Utilities as a Maintenance Mechanic for 31 years retiring in 2017. Daniel was united in marriage to Linda Puls on September 20, 1991 in Cedar Falls. The couple was blessed with one son, Christian.