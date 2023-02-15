October 25, 1960-February 14, 2023
Daniel John Baumgartner, 62, Readlyn, died Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Daniel was born October 25, 1960 in Cedar Falls to the late George and Evelyn (Taylor) Baumgartner. Following his graduation from Cedar Falls High School in 1979, Daniel enlisted in the US Marine Corps serving from 1980-84. Following his service, he started working for Cedar Falls Utilities as a Maintenance Mechanic for 31 years retiring in 2017. Daniel was united in marriage to Linda Puls on September 20, 1991 in Cedar Falls. The couple was blessed with one son, Christian.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Linda; son, Christian (Greta) Baumgartner of Cedar Falls; siblings, David (Ruth) Baumgartner of Tennessee and Debbie (Tom) Lyons of Cedar Falls; nephews, Chad (Leslie) Lyons of Denver, Ben (Mandy) Lyons of Denver and Nick (Megan) Lyons of Janesville and extended family and friends.
There will be a private family service. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.