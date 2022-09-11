March 21, 1962-September 4, 2022

WAVERLY-Daniel Jerome “Dan” Kuhn, 60, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospitals following a short and sudden illness.

Dan was born on March 21, 1962 in Decorah, Iowa to Jerome and Carlene (Martin) Kuhn. He graduated from New Hampton High School in 1980. Dan was a public servant his whole life, working for the New Hampton Community Schools and then the US Postal Service, retiring in 2020. Dan is remembered for his contagious smile, his amazing energy level, his love of genealogy, his handyman skills, his giving nature, and his love of the outdoors and travel, but his biggest love of all was his family.

Dan is survived by his parents, Jerome and Carlene Kuhn; his wife, Gretchen Armstrong; his five daughters: Deborah Collins (Brian), Andrea Lind (Chris), Julia Stone, Sarah Elder (Jason), and Tess Breitbach (Jay); twenty-three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his siblings, John Kuhn (Barb), Joe Kuhn (Arlene), Rita Waldron (Brian), Joyce Pingel (Brad), Jane Angstman, Joann Lynch, numerous nieces and nephews, and Rachel Kiffel. Dan was preceded in death by his brother Jerry Kuhn, son-in-law Kyle Stone, and grandparents Joe and Rita (Croatt) Martin and AJ and Barbara (Shindelar) Kuhn.

A public visitation will be held October 7, 2022 from 10-11am, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11am, at the Crosspoint Church, 215 3rd Street NW, Waverly IA 50677. Please use the northwest entrance if you need an elevator. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dan’s favorite non-profit, Be the Match – National Marrow Donor Program (https:/www.bethematchfoundation.org/); or better yet, register to be a donor and help save lives as Dan so selflessly did. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home is assisting the family. 319-352-1187