Daniel J. Smith

DENVER — Daniel Joseph Smith, 58, of Denver, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, at his cabin in Elkader.
He was born June 8, 1961, in Oelwein, son of Hubert and Loretta (Walker) Smith. On Aug. 15, 1981, he married Sharon Kennon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein.
Dan graduated from Oelwein High School in 1980. In 1986, he began working at Kent Nutrition in Waterloo, retiring after 33 years in April 2019.
Survived by: his three children, Brandon (Megan) Smith of Denver, Danielle (Steven) Bergmeier of Dunkerton and Elizabeth (Joel) Steege of Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren, Gavin Steege, Keegan Steege, Hughe Steege, Asher Steege, Rowen Smith, Sutton Smith and Isaiah Bergmeier; his mother, of Oelwein, three sisters, Lori (Rick) Suckow of Oelwein, Robin (Bill) Rosenstiel of Mankato, Minn., and Linda (Larry) Davis of Hudson, Wis.; and a sister-in-law, Mary Jo Hagarty of Oelwein.
Preceded in death by: his father; and a brother, David Smith.
Private family graveside service: will be at a later date. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Dan enjoyed the outdoors and being with nature, especially hunting and camping. He also enjoyed spending time at the cabin in Elkader. Above all, he cherished and loved his children and grandchildren.
