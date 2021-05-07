REINBECK-Daniel J. “Dan” Gleissner Jr., 42, of Reinbeck, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. Per Daniel’s wishes, cremation rites will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date. The Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck, is assisting the family. Please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. Dan was born on July 10, 1978 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, to his parents Daniel John Sr. & Linda (Lawrence) Gleissner. On October 7, 1999, Dan was united in marriage to Amanda Eickhoff. The couple moved to Madison, Wisconsin, where Dan worked at Sentry Foods. The family later relocated to the Cedar Falls area. During his working years, Dan also worked as an electrician. In 2009, the family made their home in Reinbeck. He is survived by his loving wife Amanda “Mandy” Gleissner of Reinbeck; sons Dakota & Daniel J. III, both at home; father Daniel J. (Tedda) Gleissner Sr. of Owatonna, MN; brother Scott (Stephanie) Gleissner of Carlisle, IA and their sons Noah & Ben; aunts Mollie (Erica Pietler) Lawrence, Jane Lawrence & Judy (Fred) Freeman; uncle Jack Karow; father & mother-in-law Bernard & Annelle Eickhoff of Evansdale, IA; sister-in-law Erica Boehme of St. Paul, MN; his special furry companions Charlie & Otter. Daniel rejoins in Heaven his mother Linda; maternal & paternal grandparents; aunt Di Karow.