January 5, 1956-July 12, 2021
WATERLOO-Daniel G. Van Ee, 65, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, July 21 at his home of cancer.
He was born January 5, 1956 in Waterloo, son of Walter F. and Loretta Mullen Van Ee. He married Jo Ann Even October 24, 1987 in Gilbertville.
Daniel graduated from Waterloo East High School. He was employed in waste management for the city of Waterloo, retiring in 2018.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; his son, Drew Van Ee of Waterloo; his daughter, Shannon (Tony) Lentfer of Evansdale; three grandchildren, Clarissa, Wesley and Jaxson; three brothers, Terry (Barb) and Ted (Marjorie) of Waterloo and Joe (Sue) of Hillsboro, Ore.; two sisters, Theresa (Ken) Kremer of Cedar Falls and Rochelle Van Ee of Waterloo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Chuck Van Ee and a brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Nancy Van Ee.
Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 24 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, with inurnment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Gilbertville. Public visitation will be from 4:00—7:00 p.m. Friday, July 23 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4:00 p.m. Rosary. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Cedar Valley Hospice or MercyOne Waterloo Cancer Center.
