July 22, 1936-August 10, 2022

CEDAR FALLS—Daniel Frederick Jordan, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Western Home Communities – Martin Suites.

He was born July 22, 1936, in Stacyville, Iowa, the son of William and Sybilla (Frein) Jordan. After graduating from Cedar Falls High School in 1954, he received a degree in horticultural science from Iowa State University in 1958. Upon graduation, he was drafted and served in the United States Army until 1960. On July 15, 1959, he was united in marriage to Lynne Erickson in Cedar Falls. She died July 8, 2020. Following his discharge, he and his brother John operated the family business Jordan’s Nursery.

Dan had a passion for land conservation, hunting, fishing, Farmall tractors, and raising game birds. He loved to share his knowledge of horticulture and history with everyone.

Dan is survived by his daughter, Laura Jordan of Lake Forest, CA; son, Bill (Kim) Jordan of Cedar Falls; three grandsons: Daniel (Kala), Stephen, and Nick Jordan, all of Cedar Falls; great grandson, Will Jordan of Cedar Falls; and brother, John (Sally) Jordan of Cedar Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brother, Patrick.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 19, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 P.M. Thursday at Richardson Funeral Service. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cedar Falls Historical Society.