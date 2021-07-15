Daniel Fred Yungtum

September 24, 1965-July 12, 2021
SUMNER-Dan Yungtum, 55, of Dunkerton and formerly of Sumner, died, Monday, July 12, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, due to complications from Covid-19.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, July 19, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 18th from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Monday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
Daniel Fred, son of Lyle and Marilyn (Niemann) Yungtum was born September 24, 1965, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner. He was baptized on October 24, 1965, and confirmed on May 25, 1980, both at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. Dan attended the Sumner Schools with the Class of 1985. He has been employed with Warren Transport in Waterloo for the past thirty two years. On September 22, 2012, he was united in marriage with Julie Maurer at Mt. Hosmer, near Lansing. The couple made their home in Dunkerton. Dan was a life time member of St. John Lutheran Church, the Sumner Trailblazers, and was involved in Boy Scouts during his youth. He thoroughly enjoyed being outdoors, whether it be fishing, annual trips to Eagle Lake in Minnesota, snowmobiling, or 4-wheeling. Dan’s most enjoyable moments were times spent with family and friends.
Dan is survived by his wife, Julie of Dunkerton; three siblings, Linda (Larry) Sparks of Sumner, Kayse (Jerry) Delagardelle of Hawkeye, and Tom (Sally) Yungtum of Sumner; step-mother, Lavon Yungtum of Sumner; step-siblings, Sandy (Mike) Wilson of Frederika, Randy (Deb) Schultz of Sumner, Mitch (Brenda) Schultz of Monroe, Connecticut, and Julie (Burke) Miehe of Buckingham; sister-in-law, Debbie (Mike Bathke) Maurer of Oelwein; brother-in-law, David (Erin) Maurer of Fairbank; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and his dog, Tucker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Susan; mother-in-law, Joann Maurer; father-in-law, Dennis Maurer; sister-in-law, Cathy (Gary) Wright; and brother-in-law, Dennis Maurer.
Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Dan’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
