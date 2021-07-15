Daniel Fred Yungtum

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, July 19, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 18th from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Monday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.

Daniel Fred, son of Lyle and Marilyn (Niemann) Yungtum was born September 24, 1965, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner. He was baptized on October 24, 1965, and confirmed on May 25, 1980, both at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. Dan attended the Sumner Schools with the Class of 1985. He has been employed with Warren Transport in Waterloo for the past thirty two years. On September 22, 2012, he was united in marriage with Julie Maurer at Mt. Hosmer, near Lansing. The couple made their home in Dunkerton. Dan was a life time member of St. John Lutheran Church, the Sumner Trailblazers, and was involved in Boy Scouts during his youth. He thoroughly enjoyed being outdoors, whether it be fishing, annual trips to Eagle Lake in Minnesota, snowmobiling, or 4-wheeling. Dan’s most enjoyable moments were times spent with family and friends.