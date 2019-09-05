Daniel E. White

(1963-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Daniel Emerson “Big Dan” White, 56, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Aug. 29, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo of Glioblastoma.
He was born May 12, 1963, in Waterloo, son of Jack E. White and Roberta Hoeft White. He married Debra Stevens Smolnik on Dec. 7, 1982, in Waterloo. They later divorced. His companion was then Elizabeth Allison; she preceded him in death in 1991.
He attended the University of Northern Iowa to study guitar. He played and sang with many bands in Waterloo, Omaha, Neb., and Colorado. Danny drove semi for many years with many different firms, with the last one being Ruan.
Survived by: his mom, Roberta DeBower and stepfather, Jerry DeBower of Tavares, Fla.; his dad, Jack White and stepmom, Joanne White of Evansdale; a son with Debra, Nathan White of Missouri; a daughter with Elizabeth, Kristina White of Riverview, Fla.; four grandchildren, Izreal, Zion, Elijah Jack and Lizzie; his brothers, Jeffrey (Marie) White of Parkersburg and Scott L. White of Omaha; two sisters, Barbara Ann White of Evansdale and Jackie White of Waterloo; three paternal uncles, Dick, Jerry and Bob White; a maternal aunt, Naomi Fisher; and many nieces and nephews,
Preceded in death by: his paternal grandparents, Clarence and Dorthey White; his maternal grandparents, Robert and Pearl Hoeft; his maternal aunt, Pauline Terrell; and his maternal uncles, Robert Hoeft and Vern Stevens.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Hope City Church, Waterloo, following with luncheon.
Memorials: may be sent to Barbara White at 619 Brookside Ave., Evansdale 50707.
He made many friends with his truck driving buddies. One buddy in particular kept in contact with him almost daily, Kelvin. He was diagnosed with Glioblastoma in March 2018, and Danny made many trips to Iowa City for treatments with the help of family and friends.
