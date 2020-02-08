Daniel E. Evanson
Daniel E. Evanson

Daniel Evanson

Daniel E. Evanson

(1954-2020)

DIKE – Daniel E. Evanson, 65, of Dike died Thursday, Feb. 6, at UPH – Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born Aug. 4, 1954, in Mason City, son of Robert and Mardel (Newman) Evanson. He married Colleen R. Dellinger on Sept. 1, 1978, in Waverly.

He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1972 and attended Hawkeye Tech. He served in the U.S. Army and was employed as an audioideo production engineer for Waterloo Community Schools for over 30 years.

Survived by: two daughters, Josie Evanson and Taylor Evanson, both of Cedar Falls; his mother, Mardel Conradson of New Hartford; two brothers, David Evanson of Galva, Ill., and Dennis Evanson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a sister, Dawn (Brett) Brown of Readlyn; his children’s mother, Colleen Evanson of Cedar Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his father; and a nephew, Jeremiah Miller.

Services: Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, with a service to follow at 6 p.m.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Dan was a storyteller. He loved his farm, his dogs Maisy and Buddy, enjoyed camping, riding his Harley, and was a woodcutter extraordinaire. Mostly, he cherished his two precious daughters.

Service information

Feb 10
Receiving of Friends
Monday, February 10, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Richardson Funeral Service
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
