(1954-2020)

DIKE – Daniel E. Evanson, 65, of Dike died Thursday, Feb. 6, at UPH – Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born Aug. 4, 1954, in Mason City, son of Robert and Mardel (Newman) Evanson. He married Colleen R. Dellinger on Sept. 1, 1978, in Waverly.

He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1972 and attended Hawkeye Tech. He served in the U.S. Army and was employed as an audioideo production engineer for Waterloo Community Schools for over 30 years.

Survived by: two daughters, Josie Evanson and Taylor Evanson, both of Cedar Falls; his mother, Mardel Conradson of New Hartford; two brothers, David Evanson of Galva, Ill., and Dennis Evanson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a sister, Dawn (Brett) Brown of Readlyn; his children’s mother, Colleen Evanson of Cedar Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his father; and a nephew, Jeremiah Miller.

Services: Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, with a service to follow at 6 p.m.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.