Daniel E. “Dan” Sink

(1945-2019)
WATERLOO — Daniel Earl “Dan” Sink, 73, of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, Jan. 15.
He was born Sept. 9, 1945, in Waterloo, son of Clyde and Marcella Miller Sink. He married Linda Lenz on Oct. 1, 1966, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Waterloo, and she died July 8, 2008.
Dan served in the U.S. Navy and became a sergeant with the Cedar Falls Police Department, retiring in 2000. Following retirement, he became the manager of the Catholic Cemeteries in Waterloo and worked at St. Edward School and Orchard Hill School.
Survivors include: two sons, Steve (Lora) Sink of Cedar Falls and Dan (Carrie) Sink of Edina, Minn.; four daughters, Kristin (Chris) Olmstead, Teresa (Ben) Barnett, Molly (Craig) Skilling and Anna (Mike) Lind, all of Waterloo; 21 grandchildren and a great-grandchild; three brothers, David Sink of Waterloo, Tom (Karen) Sink of Cedar Falls and Joe (Mary) Sink of Raymond; six sisters, Susan (Dave) Douglas of Bella Vista, Ark., Carol (Bob) Goodrich of Hayword, Wis., Kathy (Ray) Moore and Barb (Jim) Burns, both of Waterloo, Betsy (Dan) McDougall of Dunkerton and Jody (Jim) Sessions of Yuma, Ariz.; and a special friend, Connie Broell of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents, a brother, Jim Sink; and a sister-in-law, Carol Bott.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with inurnment in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted at the church by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, assisted by the Naval Honor Guard. Visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at the church. There will not be visitation one hour before services Monday. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Columbus Catholic High School or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
