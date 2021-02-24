May 11, 1943-February 22, 2021

WATERLOO-Daniel David Gerst, 77, of Waterloo passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021. He was born May 11, 1943 to Daniel and Marcella (Schiel) Gerst in Waterloo, IA. He was united in marriage in July 1964 to Carole Smith and later divorced. He then married Virginia Gerst on October 21,1977. She died November 22, 2020.

Daniel is a graduate of Columbus High School in Waterloo, IA. He worked as a clerk for Illinois Central Railroad.

Daniel is survived by daughters Tammy (William) Brodie of Florida, Angela (Rick) Green of Colorado and Pamela (Shelley) Simons of Waterloo, son Jeff Eastman of Waterloo. Also survived by brothers Randall (Karen) Gerst and Anthony (Brenda) Gerst of Waterloo, James (Judy) Gerst of Mantino, IL and Gregory “Pat” (Donna) Gerst from Indiana.

He was preceded in death by parents, son Barry Eastman, a brother Nicholas Gerst and a granddaughter Chera Regan.

Services will be Saturday February 27, 2021 12:00 at Richardson Funeral Service, 615 Main St., Cedar Falls IA. Visitation will begin at 11:00am. Memorials to the family in care of the funeral home.