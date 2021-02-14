February 2, 1959—February 10, 2021
Daniel “Danny” White, 62, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, February 10, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
He was born February 2, 1959 in Waterloo, son of Russ White and Patricia Cockrell, making his home with his father and step-mother, Russ and Tenny White. He married Beth Miller on October 6, 2001 in Waterloo.
Danny was a cook in various establishments in Waterloo, including Legends and the Penalty Box. He was active as a hockey referee with the Waterloo Youth Hockey Association, Waterloo High School Hockey Association and the United States Hockey League. He played with Shagnasty’s Modified Fastpitch Softball team in nationwide tournaments.
Danny had a great love for softball, hockey and golf. His larger than life personality, his laugh and his matter of fact attitude will be missed.
Survivors include: his wife, Beth; his mother, Patricia Wood of West Palm Beach, Florida; his step-mother, Tenny White of Round Rock, Texas; three sons, Danny Ryan White of Grundy Center, Chris (Samantha) White of Sumner and Brett (Liz) White of Waterloo; two daughters, Brittany Wirtz and Brooke Wirtz, both of Waterloo; numerous grandchildren; two half-brothers, Neil (Monica) White and Ian (Katrina) White, both of Round Rock, Texas; and a half-sister, Megan White Wittkower of Round Rock, Texas.
He is preceded in death by: his father, Russ White.
A celebration of life, as only Danny White would want, will be planned for this summer. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.
Memorials may be directed to the Community Foundation-Waterloo Youth Hockey Association Endowment Fund.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
