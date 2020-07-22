× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Daniel “Danny” N. Jacoby

(1944—2020)

Daniel “Danny” N. Jacoby, age 76, of Waterloo, IA, formerly of Elma, IA passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo, IA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church in Elma, IA with Father Jerry Kopacek celebrating the mass. Burial will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in Elma with a 6:30 PM Scriptural Wake Service. Visitation will continue at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral mass on Monday. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Those left to honor Danny’s memories are his daughters, Amy (Todd) Stephenson of Cresco, IA and Carrie (David) Zweibohmer of Denver, IA; his grandchildren, Dustin Meirick, Holly Meirick, and Hayley Zweibohmer; special friend, Mary Jo Jordan; his siblings, Francis “Jake” (Myrna) Jacoby of Waterloo, IA, James (Shirley) Jacoby of Evansdale, IA, Sandy (Bob) Quinn of Glenville, MN and Mary Jean Cartney of Rochester, MN and many nieces and nephews.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Jacoby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.