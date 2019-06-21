(Jan. 12, 1960-June 14, 2019)
Daniel (Danny) Leroy Schwarz, son of Rosa Lee Dykes and Donald Schwarz, passed away unexpectedly at home.
You have free articles remaining.
He was raised in Evansdale and attended East High School. He married Janet Neisen in 1980. They later were divorced.
Survivors include two daughters: Jenae Villalobos and Jeanna Schwarz both of Waterloo, a son Daniel (Kelly Geister) Schwarz of Prescott, Wis.; seven grandsons, one granddaughter; two sisters: Kathy (Rich) Kammerdiner of Florida, Karen Rees of Waterloo, a brother Darryl of Waterloo, and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death: his parents, sister Kimberly, and several aunts and uncles. Services pending at Parrott and Wood Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.