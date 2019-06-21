{{featured_button_text}}

(Jan. 12, 1960-June 14, 2019)

Daniel Schwarz

Daniel (Danny) Leroy Schwarz, son of Rosa Lee Dykes and Donald Schwarz, passed away unexpectedly at home.

He was raised in Evansdale and attended East High School. He married Janet Neisen in 1980. They later were divorced.

Survivors include two daughters: Jenae Villalobos and Jeanna Schwarz both of Waterloo, a son Daniel (Kelly Geister) Schwarz of Prescott, Wis.; seven grandsons, one granddaughter; two sisters: Kathy (Rich) Kammerdiner of Florida, Karen Rees of Waterloo, a brother Darryl of Waterloo, and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death: his parents, sister Kimberly, and several aunts and uncles. Services pending at Parrott and Wood Funeral Home.

