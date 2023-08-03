May 6, 1949—July 30, 2023

JESUP—Daniel “Dan” Earl Federspiel, 74, of Jesup, IA passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration of life will take place 4:00 pm—8:00 pm, August 4, 2023, at the Jesup Golf and Country Club, 530 North Street, IA 50648.

Dan was born May 6, 1949 in Waterloo, IA. Son of William and Alice (Nichel) Federspiel. He graduated from Jesup High School in 1967. He married Marlys Ernst in 1972.

He retired from John Deere in 2004. After retirement he worked for Jesup Land Improvement up until his illness.

He is survived by his three sons, Cliff (Bobbie) of Jesup, Jamie (Brenda) of De Witt, and Danny of Jesup. Three grandchildren, Chelsey (Derek) of Hazelton, Mitchell (Caitlyn) of De Witt, and Kaylea (Mitchell) of Jesup. Six great-grandchildren, Oakley Mae, Brayden, Karter, Wyatt, Brooks, and Hudson. Three brothers, Nick, Larry, and Bill, and one sister, Peg.

Preceded in death by his wife Marlys, his parents, his sister, Dixie, and Marge, and great-grandson Beckett. Flowers and memorial donations can be sent to Jesup Golf and Country Club, 530 North Street, IA 50648.

