EVANSDALE-Daniel “Dan” Bodensteiner – husband, father, grandfather, friend, and veteran, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by love on June 19, 2021.

He was born, April 25, 1953, son to Leo and Fern “Nadine” Bodensteiner of Iowa Falls. On January 2, 1973, he married the love of his life, Chong in Iowa Falls. Dan will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and friend to many that he cared for dearly.