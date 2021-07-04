April 25, 1953-June 19, 2021
EVANSDALE-Daniel “Dan” Bodensteiner – husband, father, grandfather, friend, and veteran, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by love on June 19, 2021.
He was born, April 25, 1953, son to Leo and Fern “Nadine” Bodensteiner of Iowa Falls. On January 2, 1973, he married the love of his life, Chong in Iowa Falls. Dan will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and friend to many that he cared for dearly.
Survived by a daughter, Jennifer; a son, Jeremiah; six grandchildren; and siblings.
Preceded in death by his wife and parents.
For the celebration of life ceremony/condolences, email: d.bodensteiner@outlook.com
Memorials: c/o Daniel Bodensteiner, Foundation, Hawkeye Community College, PO Box 8015, Waterloo, Iowa 50704-8015
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.