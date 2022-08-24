August 27, 1963-August 15, 2022

Daniel Austin Dennler was born August 27, 1963, in West Union, Iowa. Son of William and Barbara (Rainey) Dennler. Dan was raised in a dairy farm outside Elgin, Iowa on Hwy 56. He graduated from Valley Community High School in Elgin. Dan’s career as a meat cutter was something he was proud of and enjoyed. His last employment was at Sam’s Club in Waterloo, Iowa. On May 26, 1990, he married Dee Alshouse in Cedar Falls, Iowa. They welcomed a daughter, Katelyn in 1991. They later divorced but still remained close friends.

Dan, often referred to as Dough Boy by family, loved being outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, horseback riding, or just taking in the view. He was always up for a good Western movie. Dan also enjoyed spending time with his beloved dog Gunner.

Dan passed away on Monday August 15, 2022 at the age of 58 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Dan is survived by his daughter Katelyn of Waterloo, sisters Lou Anne Dennler (special friend Ginger Dedor) of Elgin Iowa, Billie (Jeff) Cowell of Claremont, Minnesota, brother Darren (Karen) Dennler of Crawfordsville, Iowa, sister-in-law Nancy Dennler of Elkader, Iowa, three nieces Amy, Beth, and Zoey, great nieces Lily and Lucy and great nephew Oliver.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Barbara, and a brother David Dennler.

A private family burial will be held at Illryia Community Church 2431 Filmore Rd, Elgin, IA 52141 on 9/10, followed by a celebration of life from 1pm-3pm.

Memorials can be directed to the family.