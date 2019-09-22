DANE ALAN BESCHER, 56, of Mechanicsville, died unexpectedly on August 26, 2019.
He was born on June 10, 1963, at Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Frank William and Jill (Loehndorf) Bescher.
Dane grew up in Waterloo, Iowa, and attended West Waterloo High School. From his youth, he had intense curiosity, particularly about machines, engines, and how things work. Throughout his life he mastered many different trades. Dane had a gift for building things—and taking them apart. He was a passionate woodworker, finding tremendous joy in his workshop. He took great pride in the improvements he made to his home and the projects he completed for his friends and family.
In his youth, he had an adventurous spirit and made it through some wild escapades with friends, including falling into a frozen river with a snowmobile and rescuing it from the bottom. As a teen, he helped his father build the house they lived in, and he later worked constructing new homes in Colorado. He ultimately settled in Mechanicsville, Iowa, and enjoyed being part of his community. Those who loved him will remember his kindness, his generosity, his keen sense of humor, his gentle deep voice, and his crystal blue eyes.
Dane succumbed to his emotional anguish and took his life on Monday morning. He is survived by his mother; his sister, Wendy Perez, and her husband Miguel; his sister, Ruth Christiansen, and her husband Jerry; 3 nieces (one of whom was named after him) and a nephew; and his 3 beloved dogs. He will be very sorely missed every day. We lost him too soon.
Please join family and friends on Saturday, September 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gwen’s Restaurant in Lisbon for fellowship and a light lunch to share our loving memories of Dane.
