WATERLOO — Dane A. King, 57, of Waterloo, died Monday, Aug. 27, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
He was born June 26, 1961, in Waterloo, son of Ronald D. and Shirley M. Williams King.
Dane graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1979. He attended Iowa State University as an electrical engineer student. Dane worked on cars as an auto body technician for several years.
Survived by: his mother of Cedar Falls; a sister, Kathy (Kurt) Rickard of Cedar Falls; his uncles, Jack (Carol) Goodwin of Texas, and Larry King of Iowa; his aunts, Gwen Goodwin and Colleen (Steve) Roemerman both of Texas; and many cousins.
Preceded in death by: his dad; his maternal grandparents, Harry and Elizabeth Williams; and paternal grandparents, Agnes Goodwin and Arnold and Mildred King.
Memorial services: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Locke Funeral Home, preceded by visitation from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
He was a Ham Radio operator and like to build his own equipment such as Heath Kits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.