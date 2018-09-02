Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Dane A. King

Dane King

WATERLOO — Dane A. King, 57, of Waterloo, died Monday, Aug. 27, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

He was born June 26, 1961, in Waterloo, son of Ronald D. and Shirley M. Williams King.

Dane graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1979. He attended Iowa State University as an electrical engineer student. Dane worked on cars as an auto body technician for several years.

Survived by: his mother of Cedar Falls; a sister, Kathy (Kurt) Rickard of Cedar Falls; his uncles, Jack (Carol) Goodwin of Texas, and Larry King of Iowa; his aunts, Gwen Goodwin and Colleen (Steve) Roemerman both of Texas; and many cousins.

Preceded in death by: his dad; his maternal grandparents, Harry and Elizabeth Williams; and paternal grandparents, Agnes Goodwin and Arnold and Mildred King.

Memorial services: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Locke Funeral Home, preceded by visitation from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

He was a Ham Radio operator and like to build his own equipment such as Heath Kits.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Dane A. King (1961-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments