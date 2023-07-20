November 25, 1948-July 14, 2023

WATERLOO-Dana Walker was born November 25, 1948, in Waterloo, the son of Damon and Marjorie (Aderman) Walker. He graduated from West High School in 1967. Dana joined the United States Army in 1970 and was honorably discharged in 1972. He worked in numerous positions at John Deere from 1972 until retiring in 2001. Dana married Sandy Schoepske July 30, 1983, at Immanuel Lutheran in Waterloo. He enjoyed bowling, working in his yard, doing projects and putting together models. Dana was an avid New York Yankee fan, enjoyed John Wayne and DVD’s.

Dana passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at UnityPoint – Allen Memorial, at the age of 74. He is preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Darlene Schoepske. Dana is survived by his wife, Sandy of Waterloo; daughter, Stacy (Bobby) Abben of Corpus Christi, Texas; two grandsons, Liam and Kam Abben; father-in-law, David Schoepske of Waterloo; two brothers-in-law, Mike (Connie) Schoepske of Strafford, Missouri and Tim (Kay) Schoepske of Washburn; sister-in-law, Debbie (Brad) Andreassen of Lakeland, Minnesota and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family requested Yankee attire or Yankee colors to be worn at Dana’s visitation.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Visitation: Friday, July 21, 2023, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.

Service: Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 10:30 am at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2211 Maynard Ave., Waterloo.

Burial: Garden of Memories following the service, with military rites by American Legion Post 138 and Army National Guard.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwoodsfh.com