April 1, 2023

PARKERSBURG-Dana Jon Anderson, age 62, of Parkersburg, Iowa, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Unity Point Health–Allen Hospital in Waterloo, of natural causes.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Parkesburg Funeral Home.

Burial will be at a later date in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com