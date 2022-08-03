Dana H Moeller
November 9, 1956 - July 29, 2022
Dana passed away Friday at Mercy One from complications of Acute Dementia. He worked over the years at various auto body shops in Waterloo. He earned the nickname "Fish" by close friends.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Moeller; brother, Dennis Moeller; sisters, Diane (Carlos) Urzagaste, Denise (Tom) Berns, Debra (Brad) Renner, LaShonda and Shellane Small; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, LaRue D Small; his dad, Donn L Moeller; brother in law, Randy Reiter; and his grandparents.
Visitation is at 1:00 with service at 2:00 Thursday, August 4th at Cedar Valley Church 3520 Ansborough Ave, Waterloo.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.