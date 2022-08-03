Dana H Moeller

November 9, 1956 - July 29, 2022

Dana passed away Friday at Mercy One from complications of Acute Dementia. He worked over the years at various auto body shops in Waterloo. He earned the nickname "Fish" by close friends.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara Moeller; brother, Dennis Moeller; sisters, Diane (Carlos) Urzagaste, Denise (Tom) Berns, Debra (Brad) Renner, LaShonda and Shellane Small; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, LaRue D Small; his dad, Donn L Moeller; brother in law, Randy Reiter; and his grandparents.

Visitation is at 1:00 with service at 2:00 Thursday, August 4th at Cedar Valley Church 3520 Ansborough Ave, Waterloo.