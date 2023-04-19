April 6, 1970-April 15, 2023

Dana Catherine Busch, 53, of Minnetrista, formerly of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at her home.

She was born April 6, 1970, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Shirley (Hansen) Busch. She graduated from the Iowa Braille & Sight Saving School in 1991. She serviced her community by volunteering in various ways. She truly enjoyed her work at the Cedar Falls MDA Office and at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Dana was a light of God’s love to all she encountered and brought smiles and laughter to many people in her life.

Survivors include her father, Chuck Busch of Minnetrista, MN; five siblings, Debra (Dan) Schultz of Dyersville, IA, Chuck (Veronica) Busch of Johnston, IA, Dawn (Jim) Pitts of Las Vegas, NV, Laurie Busch of Minnetrista, MN, and Lisa (David) Fisher of Minnestrista, MN; eight nieces and nephews; and four great-nieces and great-nephews.

Dana is preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Busch, and grandparents, Andrew and Helen Hansen and Joseph and Margret Busch.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Dubuque on Saturday, April 22 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, with the visitation starting at 9:00 AM, Mass at 10:00 AM with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial service will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Lunch will be held at The Hotel Julian Dubuque.

Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.

Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Dana’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.