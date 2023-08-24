CUBA CITY—On August 10, 2023, Dan Nissen, 71, of Cuba City, WI, and previously of Galena, IL, and Waterloo, IA passed away peacefully during his sleep at home with his beloved wife Laura at his side. The man who built a foundation of warmth and empathy, who preferred kindness and gentleness to all else was the rock of our family.

Those who treasured him on earth are and will treasure his memory with continued love are his loving wife Laura Nissen (Cuba City, WI previously of Galena, IL), his beloved sons, Mark Nissen (Gilbertville, IA) and Andrew Nissen (Clive, IA), daughter-in-law, Lindsey Nissen (Gilbertville, IA), granddaughter, Kendra Nissen (Gilbertville, IA), granddaughter, Kloe Nissen (Gilbertville, IA), father-in-law, John MacCall (Moline, IL), mother-in-law, Linda MacCall (Moline, IL), brother-in-law, Scott MacCall (Bozeman, MT), sister-in-law, Susan MacCall (Bozeman, MT), his dear friend, Chris Kerkel (Dickeyville, WI) and his new “bucket list” kitten, Beasie. In addition, Dan was blessed with so many additional friends, relatives, and neighbors. There are too many to name, but Dan deeply loved them all. Dan was pre-deceased by his parents, Marie and Warren Nissen, and his nephew, Sam Nissen.

Dan Nissen was born in Waterloo to Warren Floyd Nissen and Marie Cecelia Gallagher Nissen in January 1952. Many of his fondest memories were growing up in the sixties with his band of brothers Jim (Cindy) Nissen and Jeff (Kandi) Nissen, friends, family, and neighbors. Dan attended Columbus High School and it was there that he developed his love for sports and the community and camaraderie that came with working with a team to accomplish a goal. As his passion for sports expanded, it was evident that he was gifted at track and field. After graduation from Columbus, Dan enthusiastically decided to attend Iowa State University to continue his track career.

By far his greatest joys in life were his twin boys, Mark and Andrew. They too grew up in Waterloo and were blessed by Dan and their mother, Kim.

Dan and Kim married in September 1976 in Waterloo. Mark and Andrew were born in October 1983. Dan’s love for Mark and Andrew was and is today simply immeasurable. Dan and Laura married in October 1990 in Ellicott City, MD and shortly thereafter established their home of well over 30+ years in Galena.

Dan was a quiet man who loved nature and animals and loved to be at home. Dan also had a keen sense of adventure and enjoyed travel. God was inherent in him as he reflected the love of God throughout his entire lifetime. He loved working for the team at Runde Chevrolet and worked there until early retirement due to health challenges. The Furlong Funeral Chapel of Galena is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dan has requested that we not hold formal community services but honor his life by holding a loved one a little closer, loving the earth a little more, or offering generous kindness to a senior, a child, or an animal. However, if you honor him, please honor him with love. So, for now, and until we see you again…rest in peace, Dan Nissen. We love you with all our hearts and can’t wait to see you again. It gives us such great peace to know that you are joyful and healthy again and reunited with your parents and pets, and blissfully in the arms of Jesus.

Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com