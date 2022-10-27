 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dan Love

  • 0
Dan Love

July 4, 1954-October 20, 2022

Dan Love, 68, died at Mercy One in Waterloo, Iowa, October 20, 2022. Celebration of life will be held Sunday October 30, 1-4pm CST at the Beaman Memorial Hall in Beaman, Iowa.

Dan was born July 4, 1954 in Gary, Indiana to Jack Love and Carol Dallman. He attended Calumet High School in Gary, Indiana and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Indiana State University. He was married to Jawanda Love from 1984 to 2012. They had two children and moved to Iowa in 1993. Dan loved building anything from model cars to Volkswagen buses. Before retirement he enjoyed a long career in engineering for Lennox Manufacturing in Marshalltown, Iowa. In his spare time he renovated houses, worked on project cars with his son, and played bluegrass music with friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Jack Love, step-father Jim Dallman, mother Carol Dallman, and brother John Love. He is survived by sister Cathy, brother Chuck, son Jacob, and daughter Jessica.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dan’s name to Saint Jude’s children hospital.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mythbusting ‘healthy' habits in regards to your weight loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News