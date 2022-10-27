July 4, 1954-October 20, 2022
Dan Love, 68, died at Mercy One in Waterloo, Iowa, October 20, 2022. Celebration of life will be held Sunday October 30, 1-4pm CST at the Beaman Memorial Hall in Beaman, Iowa.
Dan was born July 4, 1954 in Gary, Indiana to Jack Love and Carol Dallman. He attended Calumet High School in Gary, Indiana and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Indiana State University. He was married to Jawanda Love from 1984 to 2012. They had two children and moved to Iowa in 1993. Dan loved building anything from model cars to Volkswagen buses. Before retirement he enjoyed a long career in engineering for Lennox Manufacturing in Marshalltown, Iowa. In his spare time he renovated houses, worked on project cars with his son, and played bluegrass music with friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Jack Love, step-father Jim Dallman, mother Carol Dallman, and brother John Love. He is survived by sister Cathy, brother Chuck, son Jacob, and daughter Jessica.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dan’s name to Saint Jude’s children hospital.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.