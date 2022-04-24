August 19, 1947-April 20, 2022

TRAER-Dan L. Harris, 74, of Traer, formerly of Waterloo, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his home.

He was born August 19, 1947, in Waterloo, son of Howard and Dorothy (Anderson) Harris. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1965. Dan was a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles during the Vietnam War.

Dan married Cindy Gates in 1965 and later divorced, he then married Sandra Jacobs (Seda) on September 7, 2018 in Traer, Iowa

He was a machinist at John Deere for over 30 years.

Dan was a member of UAW local 838 and the Waterloo Softball Association Hall of Fame, Class of 1999.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Jacobs-Harris of Traer; two daughters, Terrill Sydnes of Oviedo, FL, and Toni Harris of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Taylor (Paul) Moore of Waterloo, Hannah Sydnes of Mountain Home, ID, Nicholas and Samuel Sydnes, of Oviedo, FL; great-grandchildren, Harrison, Isabella and Luciana Moore of Waterloo; step-children Alicia (Mike) Jacobs, Jenna (John Hart) Jacobs, Breanna Jacobs, all of Cedar Rapids and Marah (Juan) Villa of Cedar Falls; step-grandchildren, Urijah, Killian and Jasmine of Cedar Rapids; brother Howard (Anne) Harris; sisters Kathy Edens and Terri (Richard) Sherman; brother-in-law Alan Gann; and his dog Chi.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rhonda Gann and Staci Teklics, one brother, Troy Backen, one brother-in-law, Marvin Edens and his dog Sarg.

The family will be having an informal Celebration of Life with full Military rites Saturday, April 30th, 2022 at 1pm in the Blue Iguana at the Courtyard by Marriott in Waterloo. Memorials can be directed to the family at 1618 W 11th St. Waterloo, Iowa 50702.