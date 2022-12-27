December 12, 1952-December 17, 2022

WATERLOO-Dan J. Peters died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home in Waterloo. He was born December 12, 1952, in Waterloo, son of James E. and Ninette L. Hart Peters. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1971. He married Sherry G. Walters (Bates) on March 18, 1978, at the St. John’s Catholic Church. Dan worked as an assembler at John Deere until he retired. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, tinkering with things, gardening, and spending time with his family. Dan loved to watch his St. Louis Cardinals and his Colts. He was a member of the Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife Sherry Peters of Waterloo, his children, Angela (Michael) Wilken of Cedar Falls, Michelle (Joe) Wright of Raymond, Jennifer (Wade) Ross of Richardson, TX, Danny Peters II of Germantown, WI, Ed Peters of Waterloo and Aimee (Bryon) Irvine of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Joshua (Adrianna), Nicholas, Kayla (Al), Claire, Elijah (Benny), Isaiah, Mason (Amber) and Grant; four great grandchildren, Kaleb, Luke, Olivia, and Benson; many nieces and nephews; two brothers, Jim (Diane) Peters, and Ron (Sherry) Peters; two sisters, Nancy Koenigsfeld, and Julie Metcalf all of Waterloo.

He is preceded in death by his great grandson, Alexander; brother-in-law, Tom Koenigsfeld; and sister-in-law, Sharon Wolf.

Celebration of Life will be in the spring of 2023 at Locke at Tower Park.

Memorials may be directed to the family

Condolences may be sent to https://www.lockefuneralservices.com

Locke at Tower Park is in charge of arrangements.