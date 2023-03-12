December 12, 1952-December 17, 2022

WATERLOO-Dan J. Peters died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at home in Waterloo.

He was born December 12, 1952, in Waterloo, son of James and Ninette Hart Peters. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1971.

He married Sherry Walters (Bates) on March 18, 1978. Dan worked at John Deere until retirement.

Memorial Gathering from 2:00 – 4:00 pm on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Locke at Tower Park with a service and time of sharing at 4:00 pm (4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA)

Memorials: to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.LockeFuneralServices.com.