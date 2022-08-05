October 24, 1949-August 3, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Dan C. Barfels, 72, of Cedar Falls died on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. He was born October 24, 1949, in Waterloo, the son of Leo W. and Kathryn L. Schwartz Barfels. Dan graduated from Grinnell Community High School in 1967. He married Kathy Marson on July 15, 1978, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

He worked at Progressive Tool and Die Company until they closed. Then he worked for John Deere and Co. as a Tool and Die Engineer until he retired in May of 2015. Dan enjoyed going to Florida in the winters. He enjoyed Nascar watching Dale Jr. and the Hendricks team. Family was extremely important and he enjoyed the special times and going out to eat.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Barfels of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Kristen (Mark) Oliver of Cedar Falls, and Ashley (Aaron) Prieksat of West Des Moines; four grandchildren, Maxwell and Kenli Oliver and Ava and Ana Prieksat; two sisters, Sandra (Charlie) Weaver of Orlando, FL and Susan (Tim) Nyquist of Laramie, WY.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial service will be 10:30 Monday, August 8, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo

Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00pm on August 7, 2022, Sunday at Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo

Memorials are directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com