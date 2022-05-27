July 29, 1947-May 23, 2022

WATERLOO-Damon James Gross was born July 29, 1947 in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Everett and Mildred (Foreman) Gross, and passed away May 23, 2022 at his home in Waterloo, IA, at the age of 74. Damon thrived with a Bachelor’s Degree in mathematics from Doane College, followed by Master’s and Ph.D. degrees in philosophy from the University of Iowa. He taught philosophy on a temporary or part-time basis at seven colleges and universities, mostly in Iowa. For most of his working career, he was a software analyst for IBM. Active in the Cedar Valley Unitarian Universalist fellowship, Damon has lived a very sociable life, and played trumpet and French horn. He laughed easily and loved to make other people laugh.

Damon’s lifetime passions were baseball and the economic philosophy of Henry George; while he never played for MLB, in retirement he served as Program Director of the Robert Schalkenbach Foundation. He is survived by his sister, Donne Jaffe (Lyle) of Winston Salem, NC, brother Daniel Gross (Anne) of Solomons, MD, nephew Alden Gross (Ruth) of Severna Park, MD, niece Joy Irwin (Keith) of Winston Salem, NC, three grand-nieces, and a grand-nephew.

A memorial service will be at Cedar Valley Unitarian Universalist church at 1pm on Saturday, June 11, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please support the Robert Schalkenbach Foundation (https://schalkenbach.org/).

Sunset and evening star

And one clear call for me

And may there be no moaning at the bar

When I put out to sea.

For tho’ from out our borne of time and place

The flood may bear me far

I hope to see my Pilot face to face

When I have crossed the bar.