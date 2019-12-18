Dalton C. Kowalsky

{{featured_button_text}}
LA PORTE CITY — Dalton Carl Kowalsky, 88, of La Porte City, died Sunday, Dec. 15, at La Porte City Specialty Care.

He was born July 7, 1931, in Tripoli, son of Carl and Amelia Krause Kowalsky. He married Marjorie Oltrogge on March 14, 1954, at Crane Creek in Tripoli.

Dalton was a 1948 graduate of Tripoli High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He owned and operated Kowalsky Signs along with his brother, Arnold, for 45 years.

Survived by: his wife; a son, Brent (Karen) Kowalsky of Urbandale; a daughter, Teresa (Neil) Mullen of La Porte City; three grandchildren, Brandon Kowalsky of Urbandale, Grant (Kylie) Mullen of Marion and Sterling Mullen of La Porte City; and a brother, Harvey Kowalsky of Katy, Texas.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Arnold Kowalsky; three sisters, Viola Halver, Nora Kowalsky and Nora’s twin in infancy; a sister-in-law, Ardis Kowalsky; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Halver.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the American Lutheran Church, with burial in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Graveside military rites will be conducted by La Porte City U.S.S. San Diego American Legion Post 207. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday and for an hour before services Friday, all at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the American Lutheran Church, La Porte City, or Cedar Valley Hospice. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Dalton loved his family, faith, being outdoors working in his yard, gardening and watching the birds. He had a love for photography and in his earlier years he enjoyed the art of canvas painting.

