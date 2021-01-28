June 23, 1957-January 24, 2021

Dallas Ray Druvenga, age 63, of Parkersburg, was born the son of Joseph and Alice (Frericks) Druvenga on June 23, 1957, in Waterloo. He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1975. He was a member of the Pleasant Valley Reformed Church of rural Holland.

Dallas was involved in the baking industry, serving as a baker, baker supervisor, and sales/service technician. He worked at Sioux City Hy-Vee #2 Bakery and later at Best Brands Company of St. Paul, MN.

Dallas was a sports fan especially of the Chicago Cubs, and Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball. He also enjoyed traveling.

Dallas died Sunday, January 24, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Dallas is survived by two brothers, Rus (Jocelyn) Druvenga of Dike and Darrell Druvenga of Parkersburg; and one sister, Diane (Ken) Roberts of Parkersburg.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Pleasant Valley Reformed Church in rural Holland with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkesburg. There will be a visitation for one hour before the service. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com