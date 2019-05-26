{{featured_button_text}}
Dallas Berger

(1932-2019)

DENVER --- Dallas “Bugs” Duane Berger, 86, of Morris, Ill., formerly of Denver, died Thursday, May 23, at Park Pointe Health Care in Morris, Ill.

He was born June 25, 1932, in Dumont, son of Louis and Myrtle Berger. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Purdy during the Korean War, 1950-1954. On Aug. 3, 1952, he married Patricia Joan Engel at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville. He was employed by Chamberlin Manufactuing in Waterloo, was a Carnation milkman, and worked at Waterloo Metropolitan Life in Waterloo and John Deere's NE site from 1972 until his retirement in 1995.

Survivors: a daughter, Susan Aegerter of Shorewood, Ill.; a son, Ted (Suzanne) Berger of Morris, Ill.; a daughter-in-law, Lois Berger; six grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; and two brothers, Marvin (Bev) Berger and Keith (Janice) Berger.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife Patricia; a son, Scott Alan Berger; a sister, Phyllis Miller; and a daughter-in-law, Sonja Kay Berger.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at St. John Lutheran Church in Denver. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery, Clarksville, with military rites. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements, 984-5379.

Memorials: to the family.

On-line condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

He thoroughly enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking.

