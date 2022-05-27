On Sunday, May 15, 2022, Dale William Schroeder, loving husband, father, father-in-law, brother, and PAPA, passed away at home in Colorado at the age of 72 from complications due to melanoma. Dale was born in Waterloo, Iowa on October 9,1949 to Elberta and Clarence Schroeder. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1967, obtained both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Northern Iowa. On October 12, 1974, he married Mary Ann Walsh. They raised two daughters, Maggie and Kate. In 2009, he retired after 36 years at John Deere as Administrator of Employee Relations. He and Mary Ann moved to Divide, Colorado for retirement to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren. Dale loved his family and had a passion for hiking in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. He made over 40-14’er summits and loved watching his grandchildren grow, fish, ski, and play sports. Dale was known for his quick wit, work ethic, and love for his family and friends. Dale was preceded in death by his father Clarence, his mother Elberta, and his brother Robert. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann, his two daughters Maggie and Kate, his sons-in-law Travis and Ryan, his brothers John and Richard, his sisters Sara and Annie, and his five grandchildren Sophia, William, Rebecca, Vivienne, and Marlowe. A celebration of life and hike will be held in his honor later this summer in Teller County, Colorado.