Dale Wessels

CEDAR FALLS — Dale Leo Wessels, 77, of Clear Lake, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Dec. 7, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
He was born June 24, 1942, the son of Norma (Garner) and Bruno Wessels in Austinville. He married his wife, Meredith Jane Goddard, on Oct 1. 1965.
Dale attended country school at Norton’s Corners before graduating from Shell Rock High School. Following graduation he enrolled at the University of Northern Iowa. The family lived in Cedar Falls, Madison, Wis., and California, returning to Iowa in 1979 to farm. They later went into business in California, retiring to Clear Lake in 2005.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Christopher (Kelly) Wessels of Clear Lake and Cary (Joanne) Wessels of Mission Viejo, Calif.; grandchildren, Alexander (Sadie), Jordon (Tony), and Jacob; a great-grandson, Kyler; siblings, Duane (Joan), Beverly, Bonnie, Dean (Elaine); in-laws, Russ and Elaine; as well as extended family and many friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Darrell and Donald; and sister, Barbara.
Memorial service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at First Congregational Church, Clear Lake. Dale’s family will be greeting guests at the church for an hour before the service. Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, is assisting.
Condolences may be left at ColonialChapels.com.
Dale loved golfing and playing bridge with his many friends. He and Meredith loved wintering in Arizona, spending as much time as possible on the golf course.
