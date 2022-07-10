Nov. 25, 1958-July 3, 2022

Dale Straszheim, age 63, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away July 3, 2022, at Allen Hospital after a prolonged illness of his digestive tract. His final days were spent with Bruce, a long-time friend, at his side.

Dale was born in 1958 to Robert and Eleanor (Lahr) Straszheim in Waterloo, Iowa. He was in Boy Scouts while there. He attended Hudson High School (class of 1977). He enjoyed performing in musicals, notably “Godspell” and “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”.

He got an associate’s degree in engineering technology from Madison Area Technical College. He worked for several years designing systems for industrial laboratories.

He returned home in 2000, managed the family farm, and cared for his parents as they aged. He especially enjoyed the animals: the horses, dogs, cats, and other critters that called the place home. It seemed that there was always room for one more. He enjoyed talking whether it be with the animals, the neighbors, or the many he encountered through farming.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert, and a nephew, Jonathan. He is survived by mother, Eleanor; his three siblings: Warren (Karen) of Story City; Karla (Ardie) Frazier-Viet of Waverly; and Daryl of Gilbert, AZ; four nieces: Heather (Chad) Johnson of Gilbert, Faith (Eric) Hagedorn of Green Bay, WI, Hope (Casey) Gries of Roland, and Charity (Karel) Dusikova in the Czech Republic; and many grandnieces and nephews. He also leaves behind special friends Bruce Benoy and Rhonda (Vandenberg) Winslow.

A memorial visitation with family will be held July 15th from 6-8 pm at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be designated for One Heart Equestrian Therapy (Gilbert, IA) or Cedar Bend Humane Society (Waterloo). Online codolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187