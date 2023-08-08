October 20, 1955—August 1, 2023

PLAINFIELD—Dale Richard Deuell, 67, of Plainfield, Iowa passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Dale was born on October 20, 1955 to Dean and Elizabeth (Hovenga) Deuell in Waverly, Iowa. He graduated from Allison-Bristow HS in 1974. He worked various construction jobs before starting a drywall business. A passion for driving semi, a passion he shared with his son, led to the start of Deuell Trucking. Dale also drove a mobile MRI unit for a few years. Dale enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and was a master at telling stories.

He was blessed with two children, Dana and Daniel, from his first marriage. In Sept 1995 he married Deb Zell. Together they enjoyed twice yearly fishing trips to Chetek, WI. Those trips were often followed by a fish fry and a fireworks display at their home.

Dale will be missed by his wife Deb; his children and grandchildren, Dana (Chris) Hinders and Logan of Clarksville; Daniel (Aimee), Carter and Ava of Greene. Parents Dean and Liz Deuell of Allison; sister Sheila (Steve) Hill of Baldwin, WI. Father-in-law, Lloyd Zell of Hawkeye; as well as several nieces and nephews, family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents.

The family will be honoring Dale’s wishes and no services will be held.