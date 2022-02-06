November 20, 1935-January 29, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Dale Ray Pabst, 86, died Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.

He was born November 20, 1935 in Dike, Iowa , son of Chris and Eunice Pabst. He worked in construction in the Cedar Valley in his early years. He then managed the Waverly Mobile Home Park until his retirement.

He is survived and father to Chet of Waterloo, Mark of Dubuque, Todd (Megan) of Ely, and Chrystal of Melbourne, Florida and grandchildren Nichole, Kortni, Chase, and Kylie.

Dale will be laid to rest this spring with his parents at the Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Pinnacle Specialty Care and the nurses with the Cedar Valley Hospice.