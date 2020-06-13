× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1924-2020)

WATERLOO — Dale R. Watters, 96, of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, June 9.

He was born May 25, 1924, in Black Hawk County, the son of Raleigh and Agnes Faulkner Watters. He attended Hudson High School. He married Agnes Rose on April 5, 1947, in Kirksville, Mo.; she preceded him in death in December 1984. He married Donna Ann Rose (Rubino) on Dec. 28, 1986, in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on May 4, 2013.

He worked for Rath Packing Company for 36 years, retiring in 1985. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. Dale was a former member of Grace Methodist Church in Waterloo.

Survivors: six stepsons, Jack Tharp of Beloit, Wis., Jerry Tharp of Grinnell, Frank (Elaine) Rubino of Waterloo, Rick Rubino of Richardson, Texas, Garry (Marilyn) Rubino of Mead, Okla., Dino (Dawn) Rubino of Waterloo; a stepdaughter, LuAnn (Mike) Diers of Kyle, Texas; many stepgrandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild; and nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wives; a stepdaughter, Diana Rubino; a stepdaughter-in-law, Fredricka Tharp; two sisters, Ethel Aschenbrenner and Ruth Oliphant; and four brothers, Gordon, Elvin “Bud,” Pete and Wilber in infancy.