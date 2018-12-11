Dale R. Pierce

(1931-2018)
CEDAR FALLS — Dale Robert Pierce, 87, of Cedar Falls, died at home Saturday, Dec. 8.
He was born Jan. 5, 1931, in Cedar Falls, son of Fred and Lula (Hurley) Pierce. He married Joyce L. Larson on Nov. 20, 1948, in Huxley. She died March 7, 2005.
He served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War and was a welder with Titus Manufacturing for 18 years and John Deere for 11 years, retiring in 1985. He was then a part-time custodian at Open Bible Church, where he was a member.
Survived by: a son, Lynn (Becky) Pierce of Cedar Falls; a granddaughter, Mindy (Tim) Gilroy of Cedar Falls; two great-granddaughters, Sophie and Stella Gilroy; and a sister-in-law, Betty Pierce of Texas.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Ivan Pierce; and five sisters, Opal Lamping, Gladys Michelson, Dorothy Bixby, Juanita Lincoln and Mildred Lehman.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Open Bible Church in Waterloo. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, and also for one hour before services at the church. Military honors will be conducted by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
