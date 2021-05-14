April 13, 1942-May 10, 2021
INDEPENDENCE-Dale R. Barth, 79, of Independence, IA, died on May 10, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo, IA.
Dale was born on April 13, 1942 in Independence, IA the son of Winfield and Lula (Hammon) Barth. He graduated from the Independence High School in 1960 and joined the United States Navy later that year. He served proudly on the U.S.S. Saratoga until he was honorably discharged in 1964. He married Judith F. Padgett in 1964. They made their home together in Waterloo, IA, where Dale worked for John Deere for several years. Their family moved to Greenville, SC in 1970, where he worked for the Wonder-Weave Co. before moving back Iowa in 1974. They moved to Independence, IA to raise their children. Dale worked at Corn Blossoms for many years. Dale and Judith moved back to South Carolina in 1987, and they later divorced in 1991. He worked for the Pinkerton Security Co. for 20 years. He retired in 2017.
Dale is survived by his children, Scott Barth, Independence, IA, Anthony Barth, Victor, IA, and Angela (Scott) Crawley, Taylors, SC, ten grandchildren, three brothers, Jim (Betty) Barth, Dubuque, IA, Al (Pam) Barth, Colorado Springs, IA, and Wint (Deb) Barth, Independence, IA, a sister, Cathy (Dr. Phillip) Dean, Corvallis, MT, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Winfield and Lula Barth, and a brother, Norm Barth.
A Private Family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.