Dale R. Barth
Dale R. Barth

Dale R. Barth

April 13, 1942-May 10, 2021

INDEPENDENCE-Dale R. Barth, 79, of Independence, IA, died on May 10, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo, IA.

Dale was born on April 13, 1942 in Independence, IA the son of Winfield and Lula (Hammon) Barth. He graduated from the Independence High School in 1960 and joined the United States Navy later that year. He served proudly on the U.S.S. Saratoga until he was honorably discharged in 1964. He married Judith F. Padgett in 1964. They made their home together in Waterloo, IA, where Dale worked for John Deere for several years. Their family moved to Greenville, SC in 1970, where he worked for the Wonder-Weave Co. before moving back Iowa in 1974. They moved to Independence, IA to raise their children. Dale worked at Corn Blossoms for many years. Dale and Judith moved back to South Carolina in 1987, and they later divorced in 1991. He worked for the Pinkerton Security Co. for 20 years. He retired in 2017.

Dale is survived by his children, Scott Barth, Independence, IA, Anthony Barth, Victor, IA, and Angela (Scott) Crawley, Taylors, SC, ten grandchildren, three brothers, Jim (Betty) Barth, Dubuque, IA, Al (Pam) Barth, Colorado Springs, IA, and Wint (Deb) Barth, Independence, IA, a sister, Cathy (Dr. Phillip) Dean, Corvallis, MT, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Winfield and Lula Barth, and a brother, Norm Barth.

A Private Family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.

