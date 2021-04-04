July 13, 1936—March 30, 2021

WATERLOO—Dale Peterson, 84, of Friendship Village, died March 30, 2021 in Waterloo.

Dale was born July 13, 1936 in Cedar Falls, IA, son of Otto and Mathilda (Madsen) Peterson. He graduated from Northern University High School, attended Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) for two years and received a business administration degree from Gates Business College. Dale served in the Iowa National Guard. On June 16, 1957, he was united in marriage to Kay N. Schaefer in Sheffield. Dale was the business administrator for Medical Associates of Cedar Falls from 1966-1986, managed the rural clinics for Allen Memorial Hospital from 1986-1991, and became a realtor with Trapp Real Estate, retiring in 2003. He was a member of Trinity Bible Church and the Cedar Falls Rotary.

Survived by his wife Kay of Friendship Village; son, Mark (Joyce) of Cedar Falls; daughter, Shelley (David) Anderson of Anoka, MN; grandchildren, Jessica (Josh) Brandt, Charlotte, Jonah, Lucas, and Isabelle Anderson; and four great grandchildren, Abel, Jonathan, Matthew and Lenore Brandt. Preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Jake Peterson.

Services 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021 at Trinity Bible Church, with interment in the Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. The service will be live streamed from the church’s Youtube’s channel beginning at 2:00 p.m. youtube.com/cedarfallstrinity. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time at the church. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cedar Falls Bible Conference, The Navigators, or the church.